First HoldCo Changes Directors Across Subsidiaries

First Holdco Plc has changed its board of directors across its noncommercial banking subsidiaries as it commits to building stronger businesses across board.

The company said in a statement that the move followed regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), saying FBN Holdings Plc had rebranded to First HoldCo Plc in February 2025 to reflect its broader financial services focus beyond just banking.

At First Asset Management Limited, Mrs Ebikabo Williams was appointed chairman of the board, bringing her extensive industry knowledge spanning banking, capital markets, and consulting. She will be supported by Mr Usman Dantata Jr., Mrs Binta Max Gbinije, and Mrs Alero Mobola Adollo as board members.

Also, at FirstCap Limited, Mrs Yewande Amusan has been appointed chairman. She is an accomplished finance professional with experience cutting across both public and private sectors. Mr Ahmed Indimi and Mrs Irene Akpofure were appointed along with Mrs Adenike Kuti and Mr Zeal Akaraiwe.

First Securities Brokers Limited, which recently emerged as the top performer in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Brokers Performance Report in terms of both trading volume and transaction value, has named Mr John Akpeki as chairman. He is expected to leverage his vast experience in global marketing and networking.

He is joined by Mrs Omolara Adeyemi, ,Mrs Susan Younis and Mrs Kemi Andu-Alausa. Also, First Trustees Limited has strengthened its governance structure with the appointment of Mr John Lee as chairman.

He has over 40 years’ experience in global financial services, specialising in corporate & institutional banking and wealth management across Africa. The other members of the board who are bringing their combined rich wealth of experience are Mrs Abiola Alabi, Mrs Adebisi Sola-Adeyemi, and Mrs Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu.

For its insurance business, First Insurance Brokers, the firm appointed Mr Akinola Phillips as chairman. He is joined by Mrs Ije Onejeme, Mrs Folukemi Akinmeji and Mrs Mojisola Cardozo.