First Female NIMN President Emerges, Pledges To Consolidate, Improve On Legacies

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has elected her first female president since 2003 when the institute officially came into existence through the Act of Parliament no 25 of 2003.

The new president, Mrs Bolajoko Bayo- Ajayi, takes over from Mr Idorenyen Enang whose two term tenure of four years lapsed at the just concluded Marketing Conference/ Annual general meeting held in Uyo Akwa Ibom State over the weekend.

Bayo-Ajayi who polled over 95 percent of total affirmation votes cast at the AGM as sole candidate for the office of the National President expressed deep seated gratitude to the council members and members of the institute for the confidence reposed in voting her as the new president.

She assured them of her determination to consolidate on the achievements of the past leaders with a greater zeal to take the institute to the next level.

The new president promised to introduce innovation that will make the institute outstanding and also the most sought after professional association stressing that the next two years will be filled with programmes that will add value to the lives of its members.

