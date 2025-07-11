New Telegraph

July 11, 2025
First Female Lawyer In Defunct Mid-West Region, Mrs Ogbemi, Dies At 90

The Frank Ogbemi Family has announced the death of their beloved mother and lawyer, Mrs Grace Ogbemi in Lagos. She died on 5th July, 2025, just a week before her 90th birthday.

Born in Warri on July 11, 1935 to Chief Reece Edukugho, a successful Itsekiri businessman and politician, Madam Grace Ogbemi was called to the English Bar in 1958, becoming the first female lawyer in the Mid-West Region, now Edo and Delta States.

She was a partner in the law firm of Godfrey Amachree Ogbemi & Co. Madam Grace married Franklin Ogbemi, a chartered engineer. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.

