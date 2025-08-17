First-ever AI-powered Fashion Collection On London Runway

The runway of African Fashion Week London witnessed a new dawn in fashion as Meta, in partnership with Nigerian designer, Ifeanyi Nwune’s I.N. Official, unveiled ‘Transcendence’ the first-ever AI-powered fashion collection.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection was designed using Meta AI creative tools like Search and Imagine feature at every stage of the creative process. From fabric selection to visual storytelling, blending African heritage with modern technology to bring an innovative vision of fashion to life.

Guests at the runway show experienced striking pieces inspired by prompt responses generated through Meta AI.

Ifeanyi, through the use of the prompts on Meta AI, was able to add a level of difference to his creative process, adapting design sketches that were then turned into physical designs.

The showcase attracted notable fashion influencers like Kwadwo Adutwum, Way Of Yaw, Oluwaseyi Classic and Demi Colleen, media personalities, and industry stakeholders, who witnessed how Meta AI’s creative tools can empower African designers to innovate on a global stage.

The Transcendence collection celebrated African creativity and highlighted Meta’s commitment to giving creators accessible tools to dream bigger, design faster, and bring visionary ideas to life.