First EU Study Fair: 135 Nigerian Students Doing Masters Degree In Europe, Ambassador

The European Union (EU) has said that it has awarded full Erasmus scholarships to 135 Nigerians this year who have already started their master’s programme in Europe.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuella Isopi stated this at the flag-off of the study in Europe fair in Nigeria held in Kano on Thursday.

She said for more than 10 years now, Erasmus has been open to students from all over the world and since 2014, a total of 800 brilliant Nigerian students were awarded scholarships under the Erasmus programme.

The EU ambassador explained that the event is not only about connecting people through education opportunities for young Nigerians who study in Europe but also through cooperation opportunities between universities and higher education institutions in Europe and Nigeria.

She explained that education in Europe would help students develop the skills they need to be successful in life, but also have your country develop its human capital, which is fundamental for its development.

“This initiative today is not an encouragement to Java, but an opportunity to develop and use the skills you will develop in Europe to the benefit of your society and the benefit of your country, ” she said.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsslam Gwarzo said no fewer than one million out-of-school children are roaming the Streets of Kano pointing out that the state government is doing everything possible to get them back to school.

He expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with the EU in addressing the challenges.

According to him, the state government is constricting 75 new junior secondary schools in addition to 55 senior secondary schools across the state as part of an effort to address the problem of out-of-school children.