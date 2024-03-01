First Draft of Constitution Ready in August 2025 –Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, has said that the first draft report of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution would be ready in August 2025 just as the final clean copy for presidential assent after the voting on the expected issues of concern by the two chambers of the National Assembly would be out in August 2025.

He disclosed this at a press conference by the House Committee on Constitution Review yesterday. At the press conference, Kalu, who doubles as the chairman of the committee said: “We are pushing to ensure that in our activities, that in no time, the first draft of the work we are trying to do in the constitution will be ready. “This will be subject to approval of the work done by the subcommittee.

Let me mention that our target, the first draft of the constitution will be out in August 2024. “Second draft will be out in October 2024, we will commence zonal inputs from October 2024, and we’ll keep collecting inputs from citizens from 14th October 2024 as we prepare for the last version or that last draft copy of the constitution. “We are hoping that there will be a harmonisation of the issues, on the 27th, and 28th of February 2025.

“We are hoping that during a technical working retreat that will take place in February 2025, the Senate and the House of Representatives documents will be harmonised. “It is our desire that on the 17th of March 2025, we will have harmonised documents considered in the House. It is our belief that by April 2025, we will have the final copies of draft amendments produced.”

The Deputy Speaker also called for the submission of memoranda from different interest groups, civil society organisations (CSOs), labour unions, relevant institutions of government, and the members of the general public to aid the committee’s work.