On Tuesday, the United States (US) President, Donald Trump announced that his administration had already secured nearly $3 trillion in new investments within his first full business day back in office.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump was sworn in as the 47th President on Monday, marking his return to the White House after defeating the former Vice President, Kamala Harris in a closely watched election.

Speaking via his social media page, President Trump said, “In total, before the end of my first full business day in Washington and the White House, we’ve already secured nearly $3 trillion of new investments in the United States (US).

“And probably, that’s going to be six or seven by the end of the week.”

However, specific details about the sources and nature of these investments remain unclear.

Trump’s bold economic promises have been a hallmark of his political campaigns, and his return to the White House is expected to usher in policies aimed at deregulation, tax cuts, and fostering domestic manufacturing.

With Trump promising the potential for investments to reach $6 to $7 trillion by the end of the week, eyes are on the White House to provide transparency and details about the deals behind these staggering figures.

If accurate, these investments could signal a rapid and ambitious start to Trump’s second term in office.

