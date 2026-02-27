First Cargo Plane From Europe To Land At Gateway Int’l Airport – Abiodun

Cargo operations are set to commence at the Gateway International Airport within the next 30 to 45 days, with the first cargo aircraft from Europe expected to land at the facility.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this disclosure during an on-the-spot assessment of work at the Industrial Platform, Remo Free Trade Zone, located along the Sagamu–Ijebu-Ode Expressway on Thursday.

The Industrial Platform, Remo, is the Special Agro-Processing Zone project situated between Iperu and Ilishan. Conceived toward the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative is designed to drive agro-industrial development and position Ogun State as a leading processing and export hub.

Abiodun disclosed that the access road linking the Sagamu–Benin Expressway directly to the airport would soon be opened to the public, describing it as a critical piece of infrastructure aligned with global best practices.

“This road tees off from the Sagamu–Benin Expressway and leads straight to the airport,” the governor said. “In line with global best practices, an airport road cannot be winding or meandering; it must run straight from the main highway to the airport.

“This road connects directly to the airport and also passes through the processing zone, enabling people to see the level of activity within the zone.”

He explained that the concept of the project was originally introduced to his administration by the African Development Bank and was subsequently refined into what is now known as the Industrial Platform.

Governor Abiodun expressed optimism about commissioning the first of the processing companies within the next few months, noting that several firms have already commenced construction of their facilities.

During the inspection, he also toured a 6,800-square-metre warehouse under construction and commended the rapid pace of development within the zone.

According to the governor, the administration deliberately created an integrated ecosystem where agricultural production and processing coexist within a shared facility to enhance efficiency and value addition.

He disclosed that the free trade zone would feature a dedicated power supply, waste management systems, an independent administrative framework, and robust security architecture.

The governor further revealed that the zone is expected to host what he described as the world’s largest cotton garment processing factory, which he said would significantly boost employment and industrial activity.

“What is a Special Agro-Processing Zone? It is a designated expanse of land dedicated to converting agro-raw materials into finished goods. You can liken it to a shopping mall of processing companies,” he said.

He added that Ogun State partnered with a firm that has successfully implemented similar projects in the Benin Republic, Lomé, Côte d’Ivoire, and other African countries, a collaboration he described as the Ogun State–Arise relationship that birthed the Industrial Platform.

Governor Abiodun also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support through the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Industry, noting that transformative projects such as the free trade zone are unlocked by sound macroeconomic policies.

He emphasised that when properly implemented, such policies create employment opportunities, stimulate industrial growth, and ultimately translate into improved economic prosperity for individual households.