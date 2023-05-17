Nigerian Becomes First Black Mayor Of US Municipal Govt

Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian has been elected as the new mayor of Colorado Springs, a community in the state of Colorado in the United States.

New Telegraph reports that Mobolade is the first Black man to be elected to lead the city during political instability as a result of his electoral success.

With no prior political experience, the new mayor, a Nigerian immigrant, and a businessman won the position.

According to the Colorado Sun, after defeating Wayne Williams on Tuesday night in the city’s runoff election, Mobolade is now the mayor of the city.

Colorado Springs, long seen as a conservative bastion, has experienced a political earthquake as a result of Mobolade’s triumph. The report further stated that Mobolade is independent whereas Wayne Williams is a Republican.

Mobolade had received 57% of the vote to Williams’ 43% as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Williams conceded at about 7:30 p.m. When the second batch of results was released shortly before 9 p.m., the percentages hadn’t shifted.

Mobolade will succeed Mayor John Suthers, a former federal prosecutor, and Colorado attorney general who was term-limited, to become the city’s 42nd mayor.

“Wow,” an incredulous Mobolade said to kick off his victory speech. “Wow. Wow. I am speechless. This is our win,” Mobolade added.

“We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant city,” the Colorado Sun quoted him as saying.

A married father of three who relocated to Colorado Springs in 2010, Mobolade soon rose to the position of leadership in the local business community.

He served as the city’s small business development administrator while cofounding two well-known eateries, The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, in Colorado’s second-largest city.

Additionally, he served as the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation’s vice president of company expansion and retention.