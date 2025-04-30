First Batch Of Nigeria Pilgrims To Depart To S’Arabia Friday

Share

First batch of intending pilgrims from Niger State will be airlifted to Saudi Arabia on Friday May 9, 2025.

The Director Administration of the State Pilgrims Welfare board Aliyu Babanni announced this when he and other management Staff visited Hajj training Center Bida.

Aliyu Babanni said the visit was in continuation of a tour of twenty five Local Government Areas to enlighten pilgrims on the rules and regulations guiding Hajj operations.

He further revealed that, payment of 2025 Hajj fare has been closed since Friday.

He commended Bida Emirate Council and Jamaatul Nasril Islam for organizing the training for the intending pilgrims

Also speaking, the internal auditor of the board Muhammad Soja said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON has allocated UMZA Airline to airlift Niger State pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in six flights

Earlier the Coordinator of the Hajj training Center Sheik Yusuf Alfa Yakatun appealed to relevant authorities to sponsor Islamic scholars to Hajj to guide the pilgrims while in the Holy Land

In his remarks, the Area Pilgrims Welfare Officer of Bida Local government Bagudu Isah confirmed that, intending pilgrims have received their bags and uniforms

He then appreciated the Executive Secretary of the board and his management Staff for their efforts in ensuring a hitch free Hajj exercise

