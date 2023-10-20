First Batch of MVPs, Golden Performers Unveiled at MTN CHAMPS in Benin

As the first leg of the highly anticipated MTN CHAMPS came to a climax at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin recently, the six Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) across the two genders and three age categories (Cadet, Youth and Junior) were unveiled, along with the four Golden Performers, with all 10 athletes to be sponsored to the Grand Final slated to hold in Abuja on December 2, 2023.

These 10 athletes were selected from a mix of the best team and individual performers through their MVP points for their Schools/Teams across their respective events.

The MVPs from the Cadet (U- 14) category were Adaeze Ezeh of Vision High who won the sprint double (100m & 200m) and Long Jump in the Girls’ event, as well as Michael Aniche who claimed gold in the Boys’’’ 400m and Long Jump events, including another gold in the mixed 4x400m.

Success Oyibo won the girls’ 100m and 200m titles in the Youth (U-17) category, while Anthony Lucky emerged as boys’ MVP in this category with his gold medal in the Long Jump.

In the Junior (U-20) category, Victoria Olaniyi took the girls’ top spot after coasting to victory in the 100m and 200m, while Isaac Miracle Chukwuwike topped the boys’ standings with his triumph in the 400m, 800m and mixed 4x400m.