First Bank unveils maiden dollar trading platform for women

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has unveiled its maiden First Women Network Dollar Fund to enable women to diversify their investments to build a steady stream of income. The Managing Director, Olusegun Alebiosu, announced this on Friday night at an event organised by the bank to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD). Alebiosu said that the unveiling of the new product was to build on the success of the FirstBank Women’s Network Notes that was introduced in 2022. He said that the new fund allows women to invest in dollars as little as 100 dollars at an attractive interest rate.

He said that investments in mutual funds are rewarding as little bits could grow into larger funds with exciting returns. He said that with the new product, women could have Naira converted to dollars for investment purposes at competitive rates. “So this is yet another fund which I will enjoin you all to be part of. This fund allows you the conversion of Naira to USD for its many purposes, allowing our women to further diversify their earnings,” he said. Alebiosu, represented by the Executive Director of Retail Banking (South) Directorate, Seyi Oyefeso explained the bank’s efforts in helping its female workforce thrive with leading innovations. He was joined in the unveiling of the new product by the Global Chairperson of FirstBank Women’s Network, Mrs Olaitan Martins, and other prominent departmental heads of the bank.

Martins in her welcome address said women are stepping into leadership roles, driving innovations, and shaping the future of finance. She praised the commitment of the bank to the theme of the 2025 IWD by accelerating gender inclusion. She explained seven pillars formed by the FWN for coaching and mentorship, career management, networking, personal branding, family lifestyle, and financial empowerment, among others. “The essence of these pillars is for us to take advantage of the pillars and use them to empower ourselves. No one is an island. You don’t need to stretch out yourselves,” she said.

She explained how women could rise above barriers while urging them to support each other. “Every decision you make, every opportunity you champion and every barrier you break down contributes to the larger movement towards equality. Let us remember that gender equality is not just a women’s issue. “It’s a societal imperative. When women succeed, economies grow stronger, communities become more resilient and the world becomes a better place for everyone. Let us work together, not just to support women, but to support the younger ones,” she said. The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by the wife of the Accountant General of the state, her goodwill congratulated the First Bank Women while explaining empowerment initiatives for women in the state.

