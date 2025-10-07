First Bank Scores Another First As E1 Lagos GP Ends In Grand Style

The maiden edition of the E1 Lagos GP came to a thrilling end over the weekend, with Team Brazil emerging as the winner. Powered by First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the event is being seen in the sports circle as another first on the card of Nigeria’s leading bank.

Confirming this, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, described the bank’s support for the electric power boat race as another testament of FirstBank’s enduring investment in sports and sustainable initiatives. “A lot of people would ask why First Bank threw its weight behind the E1 Lagos GP, the first of this kind in Africa.

The reason is rooted in ideals such as innovation, sustainability and excitement. We are a heritage bank and have been around for 131 years, and for each year, we have constantly rebuilt ourselves and remain relevant. And who will bring the first electric motor-powered boat race to Lagos, other than First Bank? It has to be First Bank.

With E1 Lagos GP, we have presented Lagos to the world, presented Nigeria to the world and presented First Bank to the world”, Ijabiyi said. The race, attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba, among other dignitaries, was won by Team Brazil. The Team garnered 38 points for their win.

They beat Team Blue Rising to second place, while Team Drogba finished in third position. Excited by the history-making event, Ijabiyi affirmed the First Bank’s continuous support for sports. “When you take a look at legacy as well, we’ve supported some sporting events for over 100 years.

There are others that we have supported for 64 years; we have a female basketball team, a male football team and more. These show that we have always been active in that sports sector. We are a strong sporting brand”, he added.