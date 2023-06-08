First Bank Reinforces Employee Career, Graduates Leadership Trainees

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, has graduated the second set of successful participants in its Leadership Acceleration Programme (LAP). LAP is designed to develop and infuse critical leadership and change agents within the middle management staff cadre of the bank.

It is an intensive skill development programme structured to enhance core leadership and business competencies of elite staff within the bank. It consists of three instructor-led modular periods adopting a blend of classroom lectures, experiential activities, flipped learning strategies and peer-to-peer discussions to develop the desired talent pool.

The selected participants were immersed into a modular six month – (one week a month) of classroom and group learning focused on developing the right leadership skills needed to generate change and innovation. Speaking on the initiative, the CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “The LAP initiative also serves to further emphasize our bank’s strong corporate governance by creating a transformative learning experience developed along action learning principles and equipping mid-level managers with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate and adapt to new complexities in the business landscape.

Advising the graduands, the CEO said: “I commend all of you graduating today for your discipline and tenacity in going through the rigours of the programme and finishing successfully. “You certainly deserve a round of applause. Having put in the work and paid the dues, I wish I could assure you that the next phase in your career will be less challenging, but as we learnt in elementary science the higher you go, the hotter it becomes.

So, you can expect very challenging yet highly-interesting and rewarding days ahead.” LAP is among the three core leadership programmes. The other initiatives are Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) and FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP).