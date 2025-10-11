First Bank Promises Exciting Entertainment Slate as E1 Lagos GP Wraps Up

Following the conclusion of the exciting E1 Lagos GP, First Bank has promised an exciting lineup of entertaining events for Nigerians. The events, which are due to kick in as Nigerians get in the groove of the ember months, are part of the bank’s annual entertainment and lifestyle slate known as #DecemberIssAVybe.

According to Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank is poised to dazzle Nigerians from this month until the end of 2025 with awesome entertainment and lifestyle events for the remaining part of the year.

For #DecemberIssAVybe, we are already in the ember months, and First Bank has started. With the way we supported this E1 Lagos GP and the kind of fun you’ve seen, the excitement and amazing things that have happened here, you know that we are in for a swell time.

This is an example of what you will see from the events we have lined up for the season, in terms of fun, entertainment, lifestyle events in core areas like film, theatre, fashion and food.

These events would afford people the opportunity to come, buy and have a feel of the experiences. It is going to be amazing,” he stated. In attendance at the finale of the E1 Lagos GP were iconic stars like American music star, Wyclef Jean and former Chelsea and Cote d’Ivoire star striker, Didier Drogba as well as reigning Miss Earth 2024, Jessica Lane and Miss Earth Water, Bea Millan Windorski.

Speaking further, Ijabiyi added that “A lot of people would ask why First Bank threw its weight behind the E1 Lagos GP, the first of this kind in Africa. The reason is rooted in ideals such as innovation and sustainability.

We are a heritage bank and have been around for 131 years, and for each year, we have constantly rebuilt ourselves and remained relevant.

When this presented itself as an opportunity, who else would bring the first electric motor powered boat race to Lagos than First Bank? It has to be First Bank; we have presented Lagos to the world, presented Nigeria to the world and presented First Bank to the world.”

Team Brazil emerged winner of E1 Lagos GP as the drivers and crews head to Miami for the season’s concluding race.