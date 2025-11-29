First Bank Nurturing Dreams, Giving Hope Through Golf

The US Masters Golf Tournament and The Open (British Open) are widely regarded as the two premier golf tournaments in the world, known for producing stars and creating history.

In Nigeria, the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship holds the title of the most prestigious amateur tournament in the country, nurturing dreams, giving hope, and making history. Last weekend at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938, history was made once again.

With a gross score of 231 over 54 holes, Babatunde Oyalami emerged victorious, winning the 64th Lagos Open. He recorded an opening score of 78, followed by a second day score of 75, and a closing round of 78, securing a three shot victory over the field As is customary for winners, Oyalami is set to transition to a professional career.

“I am very happy to have won this competition. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to FirstBank for sponsoring the Lagos Open. Winning this tournament feels like a dream come true, and I can confidently say that I am ready to turn, just as many previous winners have done,” he stated. Oyalami added, “I want to turn professional to make my country, my state, and my hometown proud.”

While the tournament was a significant achievement for Oyalami, it was even more memorable for 15-year-old Destiny Oyero, the youngest participant in the FirstBank Lagos Open. Not only did he compete, but he also made the cut to the final round and expressed his determination to be better prepared next time.

“I am very happy to have played in this tournament. I will be back next year, better prepared. This tournament has rekindled my hope for a future career in golf,” young Oyero said. He was not alone; Lucky Onyefu from St. Mark Golf and Country Club in Otukpo is another aspiring golfer dreaming of a professional career. Some former winners of this tournament are already pursuing their dreams.

Andrew Odoh is a notable name in the Nigerian golf scene and regularly competes in the Sunshine Tour of South Africa. Kenyan Sam Njoroge, who won the 2018 edition, turned professional the following year and is now making a name for himself on the Kenya tour.

Monday Eze of Ikoyi Club also had a remarkable performance over the weekend, earning his biggest payday ever in golf— an impressive N10 million. Willy Gift, trained in South Africa, is a skilled golfer and a prominent figure in the Nigerian professional golf circuit.

“The FirstBank golf tournament is one of the most prestigious tournaments in Nigeria. Its 64 years of history speak volumes about the people and the bank itself. Sponsoring this tournament for 64 years is a testament to their commitment. They have produced champions, and I am a past champion as an amateur. They continue to raise more champions through this tournament because of their intentionality. Kudos to FirstBank,” said a former champion in appreciation. The tournament has also seen successful business figures emerge, including Uyi Akpata (1995 winner), Peter Ebenspiff (2019 winner), and S.U. Amadi (fivetime winner).

In addition to golf, FirstBank has also made a generous contribution to education, donating N3 million each to Bethesda Home and School for the Blind and Pacelli School for the Blind.

This is all part of FirstBank’s legacy. For 64 years, FirstBank has deepened its commitment to sports development through its first@sports initiative, dedicated to promoting excellence, nurturing young talent, and strengthening community engagement.

The Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, represented by Nnaemeka Ejeh, Group Executive, Retail Banking (South), reiterated the bank’s commitment.

The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship boasts a rich history, a global ranking status, and a proven track record of developing talent, solidifying its reputation as the pinnacle of amateur golf in Nigeria.

Truly, this year’s edition was legendary and will be remembered for countless memorable moments.