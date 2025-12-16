First Bank Launches Digital Xperience Centre At University Of Benin

First Bank of Nigeria has inaugurated a Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), marking a major milestone in its drive for innovation and digital transformation.

At the commissioning ceremony, FirstBank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu emphasized that the initiative would complement existing banking halls without causing job losses. He described the DXC as more than a conventional banking outlet, serving as a hub where students, academic staff, and the surrounding community can access digital banking services conveniently and securely.

“This digital experience centre is designed to take banking to the next level. It offers everything you see in a banking hall, account opening, deposits, withdrawals, updating information, complaints, and more,” Alebiosu said. “It operates 24 hours a day, including weekends, allowing students and staff to bank at their convenience, even during exams or late at night.”

The DXC is equipped with advanced self-service terminals and cutting-edge technology, enabling faster, more personalized banking while maintaining high standards of security and operational efficiency. Alebiosu noted that the centre aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, promoting financial inclusion, fostering digital literacy, and empowering underserved communities.

Expressing satisfaction with the project, UNIBEN Vice-Chancellor Professor Edoba Omoregie described the DXC as a welcome addition to the campus. “We are excited and grateful to the bank. It will expand the scope of our staff and faculty and improve our operations. Our University is pleased with the bank for bringing this facility here,” he said.

The launch of the DXC highlights FirstBank’s commitment to digital innovation, customer convenience, and community engagement, providing a modern, accessible banking experience within an academic environment.