First Bank, IGP Queens clash in Atlantic Conference

Two high-flying teams in the ongoing preliminaries for the National Women League being organized by the Ni- geria Basketball Federation- First Bank of Lagos and IGP Queens also of Lagos – will clash today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadum Benin. The two teams have been dominating their opponents so far in the ongoing competition which will qualify eight of the 16 teams playing in Benin tick- et to compete in the National Women Basketball elite league sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc. Only yesterday, First Bank defeated another top team, Dolphins 45-30 just as IGP Queens defeated First Deep Water 52-34. On the opening match day, First Bank defeated First Deep Water 47-19 and it was IGP who whipped Dolphin, 45-24 on match Day 2.

The First Bank team also on Saturday night defeated Ekiti Angels 59-19 and so they are closer to emerge first team to book a ticket for the Zenith Bank National Women Basketball League finals. With three wins recorded so far respectively, First Bank and the IGP Queens are aim- ing for the fourth. And so, the encounter today is a big test and very dicey for both sides. On the other hand, host team Bini Queens have been struggling against the big teams with two defeats suf- fered against the Mountain of Fire Basketball Team and Sunshine Angels of Akure. As the Atlantic Conference further gathers momentum, the Savanna Conference is ex- pected to start on Wednesday June 7 in Zaria.