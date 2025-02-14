First Bank Disburses N500bn In 1yr – SME Head

Share

…Partners Rotary to empower 132 beneficiaries

The Head of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) and Money Transfer, First Bank Nigeria, Biodun Famuyiwa, has said that the bank has disbursed N500 billion in the last year to SMEs in the form of loans, and empowerments even as the nation’s first indigenous bank is set to do more in partnership with Rotary District 9111.

The partnership which empowered 132 individuals saw them going home with startup kits in bakery, cosmetology, catering, tailoring, grinding machine, barbing, and vulcanizing machines, among others.

Famuyiwa made this known in an interview on the sideline of the presentation of start-up kits to the beneficiaries at the Rotary Centre, GRA Ikeja midweek.

Also, Famuyiwa said that SME contributes about 49 per cent to the GDP of Nigeria, where 83 per cent of employees are found. “That is why we are in anything that has to do with SMEs,” he added.

Further, he said: “First Bank has disbursed over N500 billion to SMEs in one year. It is something we take very seriously. We do it in other sectors like pharmacies, hospitals, those in the markets, traders and what have you. We have a program for every one of them.

“When we come to programs like this, what we do is look at the problem they are grappling with. How do we help them to ensure they can stand on their feet? I am happy to say that they are doing well.

“Testimonies abound about some of them who say that they started with one shop, but they now have 2, 3, 4, and 5 shops in the same market. It is the same with pharmacists. ‘We started in a small way and through your support, we have been able to expand’. Through what we do, we also give them our POS machines.

“No one wants to keep cash these days. The temptation is high. When you carry cash home, a younger brother would just show up and before you know it, you will dip hand into it.

“When that money moves straight into your bank account, it takes a lot of effort to go to the bank to get it. We are giving them our POS so that all collections will go straight into their bank accounts. That would enable them to be disciplined in the area of financial accounting.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, District Governor Rtn. (Dr.) Oluwole Kukoyi praised the initiative and encouraged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity.

He said: “This empowerment project is a testament to Rotary’s commitment to sustainable community development, and I urge all beneficiaries to utilize these resources effectively to improve their livelihoods and contribute positively to our society.”

District Governor-Nominee and Project Coordinator, Bukola Bakare emphasized the inclusive nature of the initiative, stating: “This intervention has impacted beneficiaries from the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria, drawn from Lagos and Ogun States. We are dedicated to ensuring that more individuals gain vocational skills and access the tools they need for self-reliance.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Head of the Vocational Training Center, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Mrs. Olaide Oladunjoye commended Rotary for its role in skill acquisition and empowerment.

She said: “This collaboration underscores the importance of vocational training in eradicating poverty. Equipping individuals with tools for entrepreneurship is a step toward economic stability and growth.”

The beneficiaries were grateful for the life-changing opportunity which Rotary and First Bank, handed to them.

