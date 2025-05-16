First Bank Backs Gateway Games

Share

As part of its nation-building and developing sporting talents initiative across the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has thrown its weight behind the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) taking place in various sporting centres in Ogun State from today to May 30th.

The Festival, tagged ‘Gateway Games’, will feature over 15,000 athletes drawn from across the country competing in both individual and team sports.

Regarded as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games, the multi-spor t event offers a total of 2,150 medals in 549 events. Endorsed by the National Sports Commission (NSC), The Gateway Games 2024 will focus on football, basketball, tennis, volleyball and other games.

The festival is expected to unite the youths, foster regional harmony, discover talents and build in them a sense of national pride.

A major new feature of NSF 2024 is the introduction of the Invited Junior Athletes category. This will allow junior athletes to compete alongside more experienced athletes, offering them an opportunity to exhibit their talent on a national stage.

Backed by a leading player in the banking sector, First Bank, one of the event’s sponsors has consistently demonstrated through its First@Sports initiative, its commitment to nation-building and developing sporting talents while supporting legacy sports such as polo, golf and tennis.

By sponsoring the 2024 NSF, the bank has demonstrated its resolve to continually promote worthy initiatives. The National Sports Festival, a biennial multi-sports event, brings together thousands of athletes from Nigeria’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

Share