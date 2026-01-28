First Asset Management Receives Upgraded Ratings From Agusto, DataPro

First Asset Management, a subsidiary of FirstHoldCoPlc announced at the weekend that its rating has been upgraded to “AA” from “AA-“ by DataPro, a move, which according to the firm, reflect its strong fundamentals and sustained resilience in Nigeria’s Asset management landscape.

In a statement, the firm said that the rating upgrade, issued in DataPro’s latest rating report, underscored its diversified income base, high-quality investment portfolio, and experienced team, all of which continue to support its long-term stability, sound governance framework, and consistent performance.

“The improved rating highlights the organisation’s ability to maintain strong operational funda- mentals while effectively navigating market cycles. It further reflects First Asset Management’s disciplined investment philosophy, prudent risk management practices, and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions to its clients,” the statement said.

Speaking on the upgrade, Ike Onyia, Managing Di- rector/CEO of First Asset Management, stated: “We are pleased with DataPro’s decision to upgrade our rating to ‘AA’. This recognition affirms the depth of our investment expertise, and the consistency of our governance and risk management processes.

We remain focused on sustaining strong performance while delivering reliable investment outcomes for our clients.” In a related development, Agusto & Co. has upgraded the rating of First Asset’s Money Market Fund to “Aa- (f)” from “A+(f)”, further reinforcing the strength of First Asset Management’s product offering.

According to Agusto & Co., the upgraded rating reflects the fund’s consistent low exposure to interest rates and liquidity risks, as well as the fund manager’s commendable professionalism and prudent investment approach. The rating affirms First Asset Money Market Fund’s position as a formidable investment vehicle for capital preser- vation and steady income generation.