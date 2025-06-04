First Asset Management Receives 2024 Fund Manager Award

Share

First Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of First HoldCo Plc, has received the prestigious Fund Manager of the Year 2024 award, according to a press release.

The statement said that the accolade which was conferred during the inaugural Capital Market Choice Awards, hosted by Nairametrics Financial Advocate Limited, underscores the firm’s “commitment to excellence and wealth creation.”

“First Asset Management has received recognition for its commitment to quality service and innovation in the investment and asset management industry.

This recognition reflects the firm’s exceptional performance, excellence in service delivery, and significant contributions to the financial ecosystem,” the statement added. Mr. Ike Onyia, Managing Director/CEO of First Asset Management, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and commended Nairametrics for its diligence and transparency in the award process.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition, which validates our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our clients and stakeholders. Client satisfaction is at the core of our operations.

This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and providing innovative investment solutions,” he stated. He further emphasised the company’s commitment to deploying customised investment strategies that address the varied objectives of its clients.

