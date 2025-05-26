First Asset Management Launches N100bn Infrastructure Fund

Share

First Asset Management, one of Nigeria’s leading investment managers and a subsidiary of First HoldCo Plc., has launched the N20 billion, Series 1 Offer under its N100 bn FBN Infrastructure Fund Programme.

According to a press release, the initiative reflects the firm’s dedication to supporting critical infrastructure development through long-term investment strategies tailored to Nigeria’s unique needs.

The statement said that the Fund is designed to provide sustainable capital for large-scale projects across key sectors, including renewable energy, power, recycling, waste management, and water resource development.

“These sectors are critical to economic transformation, environmental sustainability, and fostering social impact.

The launch marks a significant milestone in First Asset Management’s mission to enhance Nigeria’s capital markets by offering investors robust alternative investment opportunities,” the statement added.

Mr. Ike Onyia, Managing Director of First Asset Management, emphasized that the infrastructure fund underscores the company’s strategic focus on contributing to national development through innovative financial instruments.

“This launch represents a bold step forward in actualising our promise to support transformative projects that unlock economic potential, empower communities and align with the global drive towards sustainable finance,” he stated.

Mr. Onyia further affirmed that the Fund would facilitate private and public sector collaboration on capital-intensive projects that will create jobs, enhance social welfare, and improve Nigeria’s environmental outlook through a strong focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles.

According to the statement, the Series 1 Issuance offers a tenor of ten years and a minimum investment of N10,000,000.00, targeting qualified investors seeking long-term returns.

“The Fund is structured to provide stable income derived from infrastructure projects domiciled in Nigeria, with investments denominated in naira.

It is tailored to attract pension funds, development finance institutions, institutional and professional investors, as well as high-net-worth individuals who are eager to contribute to infrastructure growth while achieving substantial financial returns.

