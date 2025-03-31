First Asset Management Launches FBN Blended Dollar Fund

Share

First Asset Management, one of Nigeria’s leading investment managers and a subsidiary of First Hold – Co Plc., has launched its FBN Blended Dollar Fund to drive up customer earnings through its rich blend of US equity and high-profile investments domiciled in Nigeria.

In its recent webinar, the company discussed the advantages of the FBN Blended Dollar Fund. The event was part of the First Asset Management Leading Conversations Webinar Series, which convenes financial industry experts.

According to a press release, the session, which was moderated by the renowned journalist, Omohefe Osemere, featured a distinguished panel including Laura Fisayo- Kolawole, Head of Equities & Alternative Asset Management at First Asset Management; Robert Hageneers, Head of Markets at FirstBank UK; Gbolahan Ologunro,Portfolio Associate at First Asset Management and Dr. Ayodeji Akamu, Research Associate for Energy & International Economics at First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The panel discussion revolved around the theme, “Blending Returns in a Dynamic Global Environment: Navigating Trump’s Trade Agreement,” addressing its impact on equity markets in both Nigeria and the United States.

The conversation offered insights into global investment strategies amidst ongoing economic volatility. “During the session, First Asset Management introduced the FBN Blended Dollar Fund, explaining its significance and urging investors to seize the opportunity.

With a global economic landscape filled with uncertainties, investors are increasingly concentrating on strategies to blend returns across asset classes.

This year, the positive shift in investor sentiment towards Nigeria has been driven by improvement in the monetary policy framework, increased domestic crude oil production and rising non-oil revenue supported by improved VAT and customs duty collections—factors anticipated to continue bolstering investor confidence.

Laura Fisayo-Kolawole provided insights into U.S. President, Donald Trump’s new economic policies, aimed at protecting local industries and stimulating the U.S. economy.

She discussed the potential long-term effects of high tariffs designed to discourage imports, noting that while there is optimism stemming from Trump’s first-term policies, the market remains volatile and the full impact of these tariffs, effective from April 2, 2025, is still uncertain.

