First Asset Management Launches ‘100m Smart Investors Initiative’

First Asset Management, one of Nigeria’s leading investment managers and a subsidiary of FirstHoldCo Plc, has launched its 100 million Smart Investors campaign.

In a press release, the firm said: “Nigeria’s investment market has huge potential, yet it remains underutilised due to widespread distrust, mis-information, and past losses suffered through fraudulent schemes.

Trillions of naira have been lost, leaving many Nigerians fearful and excluded from real, rewarding investments and leaving them on the economic sidelines.

“Reports show that less than five per cent of adult Nigerians currently participate in the formal capital market, and as low as 0.25 per cent invest in Mutual Funds, a stark contrast to participation rates often exceeding 50% in developed economies like the United States.

This highlights the urgent need to restore trust and improve access to credible investment education.”

According to the statement, in response to this critical challenge, First Asset Management’s “100 million Smart Investors Initiative” is positioned “as a direct strategy to rebuild investor confidence and democratise financial knowledge across the nation.”

The statement further said that the initiative was conceived from the need to address the anxieties that have historically prevented countless Nigerians from participating in real wealth-building investments.

Drawing on its track record of trust and market expertise, First Asset aims to cultivate a new generation of informed, confident investors.

“At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensive investor education programme. The goal is to transform casual interest in investing into active participation within a supportive, well-informed community.

Beyond expanding investor numbers, the movement seeks to improve the quality of investment decisions by equipping individuals with the tools to evaluate opportunities and avoid fraudulent platforms.

“For everyday Nigerians, the initiative promises simplified, practical financial education that demystifies investing. By building a strong peer network through a nationwide community platform, it seeks to reduce the isolation often faced by new investors and promote collective financial empowerment,” the statement added.

It also said that to kickstart the campaign, the firm has planned a series of free educational bootcamps, podcasts and community engagement with industry experts and leaders, adding that the inaugural event will take place live on July 26, 2025.