First Appointments: Makinde Re-Appoints Ogunwuyi As CoS, Replaces Adisa With Olanrewaju As CPS

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Monday made the first political appointments after taking the oath of office for the second term in office.

The Governor appointed Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi (the Translation and Implementation Committee Chairman) as the Chief of Staff (CoS) as his second term in office begin.

He also announced Sulaimon Olukayode Olanrewaju of the Tribune Newspapers as the new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

While Ogunwuyi was retained as the Chief of Staff, Taiwo Adisa was displaced for Olanrewaju to come in.

According to Makinde who spoke in the Executive Chambers of the Government Secretariat after receiving the report of the Transition Committee, the newly-appointed CPS would hear of his appointment through the media as the choice was made after a diligent research.

After announcing the two appointments, the governor ended the session, promising to read the transition report and still invite the members to put in their imputes.

“I don’t think I have a lot of problems reading this handover note to me because I will read it myself. We are not transiting to different players. Myself and the Deputy Governor have been at the forefront of the last administration and we are still there.

“So, this is just symbolic. We have received the notes. It will guide me on the days ahead on how we will start the Omituntun 2.0”, Makinde said.