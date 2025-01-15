First Air Force Vocational Center Takeoff In Kano

Share

…As Reps Member Trains Hundreds On Computer

The House of Representatives Air Force Committee Chairman, and Member Representing Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya Local Governments, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, has facilitated the establishment of the first of-its-kind Air Force Vocational Center at Rano that would train hundreds of his Constituents.

The Air Force Vocational Center which would be equipped with the State of the Arts of Facilities would give opportunities to the Members of local community chance to learn much about the Air Force.

In the same vein, the Member who is an NNPP member also constructed three ICT centres to enable youths in the constituency to become computer literate.

The multi-million Naira ICT centres are located in Bunkure, Rurum and Kibiya towns, and each one of them is to serve 500 beneficiaries with 150 sets of computers.

Conducting newsmen round one of the centres at Bunkure town, Rurum, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Air Force, said the beneficiaries of the initiative were drawn from all segments of the constituency, including students and businessmen.

“Any youths in the constituency can be enrolled in the centres because the objective is to make them computer literate which will help in their studies and businesses.

“Computer knowledge is very important not only to our youths but also to other members of the society who need it to facilitate their daily activities.

“It is very important, therefore, to impart computer knowledge to the youths so as to grow with it for their own personal development.

“In this era of globalization also, computer literacy is very germain to the growth and development of any society.It is in realization of all these realities that I established the ICT centres to impart computer knowledge to our youths,” he said.

According to him, instructors of the computer lessons are sourced from the various communities in the constituency.

He said a standard solar power system would be installed to provide electricity to the ICT centres to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

