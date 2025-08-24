First African Church’s General Conference Hit By Crisis

It was supposed to be a peaceful church leaders’ gathering to discuss the fate of The First African Church. But it turned out to be one filled with intrigues, subtafuge, which ended in a fracas. At the centre of the mayhem is the Primate of the Church, Sunday Matilukuro, who is accused of several infractions by a section of the Church leadersip, which he denied. YEMI LAHANMI reports

The General Conference of the First African Church Mission (FACM) held at the Prayer City, in Omu Ijebu, Ogun State last week, precipitated a significant leadership crisis within the church.

This crisis pits the church leadership, led by Primate Olusola Matilukuro, against the some members of the board of Trustees (BOT), and the Lay President, Engineer Olusola Taylor.

The conflict escalated when Primate Olusola Matilukuro suspended the Lay President, Taylor, citing infractions committed by him.

This suspension angered some members and the BOT. They viewed the Lay President’s suspension as unconstitutional, arguing that the Primate lacked the power to suspend and that Engr. Taylor was being victimised for constituting an obstacle to the Primate’s agenda. Consequently, members of the BOT met and passed a vote of confidence in the suspended Lay President.

A top church member, requesting anonymity, stated that there are 14 specific allegations against the Primate. These include plans to extend his tenure, forgery, financial misappropriation, and the victimisation of Lay President, Engr. Olusola Taylor, among others.

The source emphasised that there are established procedures for disciplining erring members and confirmed that the BOT had already met and passed a vote of confidence in the Lay President.

Primate Matilukuro’s Defence

Defending the allegations against him, Primate Matilukuro stated that the General Council suspended the Lay President based on identified infractions, which were under investigation. He affirmed that the suspension aligned with the constitution of the church, arguing that the matter cannot be properly investigated while Engr. Taylor remained in office as Lay President, as he could influence the proceedings – a standard best practice.

He further explained that a vote of no confidence was passed by nine out of 11 members and presented to the General Council in session, following procedures prescribed by the 2016 constitution.

He added that the constitution mandates that during such an investigation, the most senior Bishop will act in the Lay President’s capacity pending the panel’s outcome.

Addressing the tenure extension allegation, Primate Matilukuro dismissed it, stating he has heard such claims for two years. He clarified that the General Council meeting in February approved his retirement and announced his farewell tour, commencing January 2026.

Regarding financial misappropriation claims, he countered that money paid for ministers’ training was deposited into the College of Bishops’ account, not his personal account, as alleged.

Allegations Against the Primate

Another source, who declined to comment on the amended constitution but confirmed the BOT’s vote of confidence in the Lay President, argued that suspension should only follow an investigation, not precede it. This source also accused the Primate of trying to sweep allegations against him under the carpet and violating the church’s financial procedures.

The specific allegations against the Primate, titled “Infractions – the Facts and Evidence,” are as follows:

1. The Primate asked Ministers to pay training and induction fees to his personal and other private accounts – evidence attached (Exhibit l). This is a breach of financial regulations, and he should be made to return all such monies to the GENCO account.

2. The Primate countered Lay President’s written -instruction that training fees be paid to Genco accounts as they ought to – evidence attached (Exhibit 2). This is a breach of financial regulations and disrespect for the office of the Lay President and the Mission.

3. The Primate gave instructions to finance officers to counter the Lay President’s instructions to pay Archbishop Osi’s salary for April 2025 thus causing a two-month delay in the payment of all salaries and unnecessary local crisis in Ikwerre diocese. Incidentally, Archbishop Osi was in and out of hospital throughout this period. It took the intervention of some Elders of the Mission for the Primate to withdraw his reservations which had no basis. The salaries of all the Mission’s staff have been paid till end-July 2025 (including that of the Primate). (Exhibit 3)

4. The Primate has been and continues to withdraw money from the Mission’s accounts (particularly the BJMTI account) without the approval and authorisation the Lay President – (Exhibit 4). The Financial regulations categorically stated that the Lay President is the sole authority for the approval and authorisation of all expenditures. (Exhibit 5).

The Primate prevented the Internal Auditors from the investigating the allegations in order to cover up improper financial transactions on his part. (Exhibit XX)

5. The Primate prevented the Lay President from organising a IO- 15min N3m+ fund raising for clergy empowerment during the service for the consecration of Bishops and elevation of an Archbishop, claiming that the service would be too long and that the only fund raising should be for the Prayer City. Suffice it to state that only N48,000 was raised at the service for Prayer City instead of the N3m+ expected for clergy empowerment fund raising.

6. The Primate blocked the investigation of certain financial allegations by Bro. Komolafe, the Treasurer (Exhibit 6)

7. The Primate announced the death of Mr. Sunday Chukwudi Daniel, who he described as his driver. It turned out that the man was found to have been discharged of his duties on 22 December 2023, 10 months before the obituary announcement. The request for relevant details – death certificate, next of kin and beneficiaries to effect their entitlement fell on deaf ears. To make matters worse, the Primate decided to recruit a new driver without any due diligence and fixed his salary without consultation or involvement of the Lay President. (Exhibit IA, 7B)

8. The Primate falsely informed the GENCO session of February 2025, that Lay Presidents are no longer allowed to give Presidential Address at statutory meetings, simply to humiliate the Lay President and to avoid discussions on issues arising from NAFAC. Following request and intervention from a past Lay President, Elder Col. Dr. Olatunde Awofeso (Rtd.), the Primate has not been able to produce any excerpts to prove that such a decision was ever taken.

9. The Primate encouraged the, sweeping under the carpet, the case of forgery of the Mission’s Constitution.

10. The Primate prevented work at Prayer City by insisting that funds be paid to middlemen instead of directly to suppliers. He set up a WhatsApp platform (excluding the Lay President) to counter the official platform created for the Prayer City Development Committee, which includes the Lay President.

11. The Primate wanted the Lay President to approve certain contract sums on publications, and when he asked to meet with the publications committee to enquire about the process and the work involved, the Primate simply ignored the request and proceeded to authorise further printing.

12. The Primate does not involve the Lay President in responding to several issues referred to the Genco for resolution – instead directing the GS to issue out letters purporting to portray decisions of GENCO without the knowledge of the Lay President. This means that the Primate is the one operating as a General Overseer.

13. The Primate instigated a move for a vote of “no confidence” in the Lay President at the GENCO meeting in February 2025 but was unsuccessful.

14. The Primate encouraged the third term agenda, when he allowed the nomination and subsequent election of Bro. Segun Alao after he had served in the same position for two consecutive terms.

BOT Decisions:

Rising from its meeting on August 14, 2025, and duly signed by the Secretary, Sir (BARR.) A. A. Imabibo, the BOT agreed on the following decisions, citing Article 7(5)(a) which designates the BOT as the legal representative and Article 26 concerning dispute resolution:

1. Allegations against the Lay President of the Mission, which involved the Primate cannot be discussed at any General Council meeting chaired by the Primate, as the Primate cannot be the judge over a matter involving him.

2. Allegations against the Primate of the Mission cannot be discussed at any General Council meeting chaired by the Primate as the Primate cannot be a judge over his own matter.

3. Any of such allegations as described above can only be discussed at a General Council meeting chaired by the most senior Archbishop in the Mission.

4. There is no provision in our Constitution for the suspension of an elected officer such as the Lay President without proper investigation. Any such disciplinary sanction is irrational, null and void and of no consequence.

5. The Mission’s Constitution does not give room for any arbitrary action from any organ or person and we shall ensure that the sanctity of the extant provisions of the Constitution is respected by all.

6. The Board confirms its full confidence in Elder Engr. Shola Taylor, as the Lay President of our Mission, and all units and organisations are enjoined to extend their full cooperation to him as before.

Constitutional Dispute

According to a source, there are ongoing issues regarding the church’s constitution. Primate Matilukuro stated that the 2016 constitution was used to affirm him as Primate. He further claimed the amended constitution was cleared by the Genco and ratified at the Annual Conference. It was submitted to the Corporate Affairs Commission, and a lawyer was engaged to follow up.

However, further findings revealed the existence of this amended constitution.

To verify its authenticity, the Secretary, Mrs. Imarhia Osawuru, sent a letter on December 4, 2024, to the Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting a Certified True Copy(CTC) of the amended Constitution supposedly emanating from them. The Federal High Court Abuja responded through Lawal Funmilola, Director and Commissioner for Oaths Dept., stating that the name and Commissioner of Oath on the document submitted were not known to the Commissioner for Oath department.

Security Breach

According to multiple sources, eyebrows were raised when policemen not from the Lagos State Division were seen at the premises of the Genco. It was said that the Policemen were from the Ogun State Police Command and had no reason to be there since the conference is a Lagos event and within the jurisdiction of the Ketu Police division.

According to a delegate, the Primate before the start of the meeting, said he had a letter to read of which, he denied contents of the letter. He subsequently called on Mr Tola Akinwande, the General Secretary to read the letter, which informed the house of the decision to impeach the Lay president, Engr Olusola Taylor, which came as a surprise to many because it was not following the due process. It was also said that the Primate had a reservation towards the Lay President.

During the session, it was recorded that the Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Soneye, asked a question about which of the constitution was being used by the church, of which the Primate did not take kindly to because the question bordered on ‘if the constitution was genuinely amended because it was not discussed in the executive meeting.’

According to the source, the Primate told Mr Soneye that he would be walked out from the meeting and a moment later, some Policemen allegedly from Omu Police Station, Ogun State, came directly to Mr Soneye, grabbed him and another delegate loyal to the Primate gave him a slap on the face and used his walking stick on him. It was there the Policemen started beating him with their baton and used it on his head. It was alleged that a Police officer from the Lagos State Command was dishing out instructions that he should be dealt with.

Mr Soneye was beaten to a pulp and subsequently passed out but was still being beaten because, “according to them, he was pretending to have passed out. Thereafter, he was rushed to a medical facility, where he was administered with oxygen and was later rushed to another facility because his pulse was low and he needed more urgent care. During all of these, his head was swollen, clothes torn, he was dragged on the floor. His blood pressure was high.”

Going further, the source said the doctors were at a dilemma on the type of treatment to administer because of the peculiarity of Mr Soneye’s health at the time that he was brought in. So, it was decided that his high blood pressure be treated before going for the CT Scan which later revealed that he has a blood clot and is currently recuperating at a medical facility.

The source later said no visit by the Primate to check on the well being of Mr Soneye or even some of his loyalists.

It was also said that Mr Soneye alongside some excos wrote a letter to the Genco stating the Primate is to be impeached based on the allegations already spelt out. The letter was delivered by the Bro Ichi from Ogoloma Diocese, Rivers State to the General Secretary, Bro Tola Akinwande, but the Primate denied receiving such a letter, which also heightened the already building tension.

It was later revealed that the victim is a financier of the convention, who had the intent of sharing Bibles at the convention to support evangelism.