First African Church Mission, St James’ Parish Celebrates Centenary

It was a day of joy, hymns and ensemble of trumpets as the The First African Church Mission, St James’ Parish Carter Street Ebute Metta celebrated its centenary, yesterday where it honoured one of its former ministers, Rev O.C Pedro, who worked tirelessly to grow the church.

The event which had members and family of departed members, dignitaries, friends and well-wishers congregated at the church to give glory to God. The event was chaired by Dame Otunba Nike Wole Ajibode and had the Primate of the First African Church Mission in person of His eminence, the most Rev Dr. S.O Matilukuro deliver the sermon on the theme God’s faithfulness.

Going back to the founder of the church in the area Late Rev Babatunde Ajayi Winfunke, it was said that before his started his sermons he would commence with a Yoruba proverb and the people within the area rechristened the parish as ‘Church olowé.(Church of Proverbs)

The Primate of the church Most Rev Dr Sunday Oludare Matilukuro on the epoch-making celebration, said people might not see something significant about the centenary but when man clocks 100 years, it’s worth celebrating in our present dispensation.

Speaking further he said “this particular parish started with the West African Episcopal Zion Church and later transformed to United Native African Church (U.N.A) which was later changed to the First African Church Mission in 1984 at the Annual conference which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in the mid-80s.

“This parish was engulfed in a leadership crisis which almost scattered the flock but, today God has brought them back. St James’ Parish has produced leaders across the nation and the entire church. Currently, we have the recording secretary of FACM from this church as well as the Lay vice of the diocese too and so many other things that are happening to the glory of God in this church.”

In his contribution, the Secretary of the Centenary Planning Committee, Mr. Seyi Odetunde, said that the centenary comes with its successes and challenges. “While being termed an Orthodox church we propagate our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and ultimately the heavenly goal.

He said the history of the church would be incomplete without mentioning the crisis the Parish experienced in the 80s, but God in his infinite mercies made us pass through that stage and we are here today celebrating the church’s centenary. He made a passionate appeal to members alongside their families that have since left the church to come back home.