FIRS’s Atoyebi Shines In Denmark

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has brought pride to Nigeria after being named the International Sport and Culture Association (ISCA) Role Model of the Year in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The award, which celebrates her dedication to using sports as a tool for empowerment and inclusion, recognizes individuals and organisations that leverage physical activity to drive social change and community development worldwide.

This year’s biennial ISCA Awards attracted nominations from several countries, spotlighting remarkable figures who are transforming lives through sport.

Atoyebi was honoured for her consistent advocacy for gender equality, youth empowerment, and social inclusion — efforts that have made her a leading voice in Nigeria’s sports-for-development movement. Her initiatives demonstrate how sports can build bridges of hope and opportunity, particularly for young women.

As part of the honour, Atoyebi received a €3,000 (about $3,200) cash prize and global recognition associated with the prestigious award.

Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, Atoyebi dedicated the award to her team and supporters.

“This award means a lot to me. It’s a testament to the hard work my team and I have put in over the years. Being recognised on such an international stage proves that no effort toward positive change ever goes unnoticed. It motivates me to keep pushing boundaries and reaching more girls who need hope and opportunity,” she said.

Her global recognition highlights Nigeria’s growing presence in the world of sports and social impact.

Atoyebi’s journey now stands as an inspiration to young African women, a reminder that with passion, persistence, and purpose, they too can shape a more inclusive and equitable world.