FIRS Unveils Companies Accredited To Support E-Invoicing Adoption

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Thursday, released the names of 16 tech companies, which have been certified as service providers, to support the adoption and implementation of its national electronic invoicing solution (Merchant-Buyer model).

Speaking at the ongoing 2-day “E-Invoice post Go-Live workshop”, organised by the FIRS in Lagos, the Acting Director of Tax automation at FIRS, Mike Adoga, stated that the companies were certified by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as having the required infrastructure to get businesses to onboard to the e-invoicing platform.

Adoga, who noted that more companies will be listed as soon as they meet the requirements, said that the 16 companies certified as either “System Integrator” or “Access Point Provider,” include: Interswitch Limited, Remita Payment Limited, Pasca Technology Limited, Hoptool Technology Limited, Etranzact International Plc, Telepac Africa Nigeria Limited, Cryptware System Limited, Namiri Technology Nigeria Limited, and Ace of Spedes Consult Nigeria Limited.

Others are Jureb Business Solutions Limited, Qucoon Limited, Courteville Business Solutions, Softrust Technologies Limited, Westmetro Limited, Elara Technical Services Ltd and Arca Payments Company Limited. According to Adoga, the companies have been able to meet all conditions, which include demonstrating nationwide service capacity, security, neutrality and crosssector performance.

He explained that taxpayers are free to patronise any of the companies and are free to switch to a different provider if they are not satisfied with the services they were getting from the initial company, noting that the FIRS would not recommend any. He said: “If any of them is not compliant for whatsoever reason, you have the choice to change, and then let us know as FIRS.

If you sense any breach or any problems in dealing with anyone, please reach out to the FIRS team.” Adoga also warned that the FIRS would not hesitate to delist any of the companies if found to have compromised the standard set. “There will be more coming and the list will continuously be updated.

So, if at any point we find that any one of these service providers is in breach of any of the conditions of service, they will be removed,” he stated. In his opening remarks, Chief of Staff to FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Tayo Koleosho, said over 1,000 companies have been onboarded since the e-invoicing platform went live on August 1, 2025.