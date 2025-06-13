FIRS To Engage Stakeholders On Taxpayer Services, Fiscal Reforms

Share

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced a public webinar aimed at engaging stakeholders on key taxpayer service initiatives and ongoing fiscal reforms.

In a statement by the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to FIRS Chairman, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, the Service said the webinar is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 17 2025, and will be held virtually via Zoom.

It said: “This important session is designed to enhance public understanding of recent improvements in taxpayer services, clarify ongoing reform efforts within Nigeria’s tax system, and provide an open platform for taxpayers, stakeholders, and the general public to interact directly with FIRS representatives.

“In line with its commitment to transparency and taxpayer education, the FIRS encourages widespread participation in this event.

“Interested participants are urged to join via the Zoom platform as the Service continues its drive to improve voluntary compliance and ease of tax administration.

“Given the strategic importance of this initiative, we kindly request the support of all media partners in publicising the webinar across both traditional and social media platforms.

“Your esteemed cooperation in this regard will go a long way in boosting awareness and fostering a deeper connection with our valued taxpayers.”

