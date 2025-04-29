FIRS To Banks: Close Unauthorized Tax Collection Accounts Immediately

Share

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has directed banks to immediately identify and close any FIRS tax and levy collection accounts not authorised under the TaxPro Max system.

The TaxPro Max is a homegrown tax administration platform that facilitates taxrelated activities, including registration, filing, payment issuance of tax clearance certificates, among others.

A public notice signed by the FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, said the decision was part of the ongoing efforts to boost efficiency and transparency in tax collection as well as ensure uniformity and seamless reconciliation of tax payments.

The public notice said: “Effectively immediately, all tax and levy collections on behalf of FIRS must be processed exclusively pursuant to TaxPro Max platform.

“All banks participating in the FIRS Collection, Remittance and Reconciliation Scheme are hereby advised to comply with this directive within the stipulated period.

“We count on your cooperation to ensure a smooth transition to this centralised system, thereby contributing to a more transparent and efficient tax collection process.”

Share