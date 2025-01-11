FIRS Targets Higher Revenue In 2025 Amidst Bold Tax Reforms – Official

Share

The Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, has said that the agency under the leadership of Dr Zacch Adedeji has been tipped to achieve greater milestones in 2025 following a transformative year in 2024.

Atoyebi in a statement highlighted the agency’s plans, focusing on the anticipated passage of the Tax Reform Bill, which she describes as a game-changer for Nigeria’s tax management framework.

She said: “Dr Adedeji’s tenure has been marked by innovation and progress. In 2024, FIRS embraced transparency, streamlined operations, and integrated cutting-edge technologies to modernise tax processes.

“Dr Adedeji and his team have redefined what is possible in tax administration,” Aderonke noted, adding that these efforts have built a foundation for sustained success.

According to Dr Adedeji, collaboration remains a cornerstone of the agency’s strategy. She said the alignment of people, processes, and technology—the three pillars of FIRS—was critical in achieving last year’s revenue targets.

“Transparency and public trust have also been central to FIRS’ approach. Throughout 2024, the agency focused on helping Nigerians understand how their tax contributions were utilised.

“This emphasis on clarity and accountability has strengthened the relationship between taxpayers and the government.

“Looking ahead, the FIRS Chairman acknowledges the challenges and opportunities of 2025. He has set ambitious revenue targets, with plans to simplify tax processes, enhance communication, and deploy more accessible technologies.”

Atoyebi said the tax reform bill before the National Assembly is a crucial legislative piece expected to reshape the way taxes are managed. She urged Nigerians to seize this opportunity to embrace a more efficient tax system.

“This bill could transform the sector, making it more transparent and efficient for all. As FIRS enters the new year, the agency’s commitment to innovation, accountability, and taxpayer engagement promises to drive its pursuit of a stronger Nigeria.

“With Dr Adedeji at the helm, supported by a dedicated team, the future of tax administration in Nigeria looks brighter than ever,” she said.

