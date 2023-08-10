FIRS Should Be Sole Revenue Collector, Says Presidential C’ttee On Tax/Fiscal Reforms

Barring any change in plan, the Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms is routing for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to be the one and only recognised public agency collecting revenues for the Federal Government. Should the plan sail through, both Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and over 60 subsisting revenue generating ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs) currently collecting revenues in any form will desist henceforth.

The Chairman, Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, dropped the hint yesterday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily when he featured as a guest, was of the view that government should drop VAT charges on diesel. Oyedele, who spoke on diverse areas relating to revenue efficiency, said the Federal Inland Revenue Service is best suited to collect revenue for ministries, department and agencies.

A former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoo- pers (PwC), Oyedele said Nigeria’s revenue collection from taxes is one of the low- est in the world, but the cost of collection is high. He averred: “Ironically, our cost of collection is one of the highest. And the reason for that is that we’ve got all manners of agencies. The Federal Government alone has 63 MDAs that were given revenue targets last year, no; actually in the 2023 budget.

“And two things that would come up from that: on one hand, these agencies are being distracted from doing their primary function which is to facilitate the economy. Number two, they were not set up to collect revenue, so, they won’t be able to collect revenue efficiently. “So, move those revenue collection functions to the FIRS. It has two advantages: the cost of collection and efficiency will improve, these guys will focus on their work, and the economy will benefit as a result.”

Asked to throw more lights on the position he canvased, he said: “If you are Customs, focus on trade facilitation, border protection and if you are NCC (Nigerian Communications Commission), just regulate telecommunications. “You are not set up to collect revenue. It can be your revenue and someone else can collect it for you. There will be more transparency because you see what is being collected and is accounted for properly.

It is also a way of holding ourselves to account as to how we spend the money we collect from the people.” He said the committee’s sole objective is not to take what belongs to anyone, but what should come to the government. He lauded the Treasury Single Account (TSA) initiative, but said it had yet to be fully developed. He said the TSA will help his committee’s work, but there are more to do to maximise the initiative.