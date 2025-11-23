FIRS Replies Atiku, Says No Private Control Of Revenues

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s claims regarding the appointment of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as a channel for Treasury Single Account (TSA) revenue collection.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku, in a social media post, criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government over “The quiet appointment” of Xpress Payments as a new TSA collecting agent.

The former vice-president described development as a “dangerous resurrection of the Alpha Beta revenue cartel that dominated Lagos state during and after the Tinubu years” as a governor.

The politician warned that the development represents an attempt to nationalise the same model, effectively transforming Nigeria “from a republic to a private holding company controlled by a small circle of vested interests”.

His statement comes four days after the FIRS’ appointment of XpressPay was reported.

Reacting to Atiku’s claims on Sunday, Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Chairman of FIRS, described Atiku’s assertions as “Incorrect, misleading, and risk unnecessarily politicising a purely administrative and technical process”.

She said the agency currently utilises a multi-channel, multi-payment solution service provider (PSSP) collection framework, which includes several long-established platforms.

“For clarity, the FIRS does not operate any exclusive or single-gateway revenue-collection arrangement, and no private entity has been granted a monopoly over government revenues,” Atoyebi said

According to her, the platforms are Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave, and XpressPay.

Atoyebi further stated that the PSSPs form part of an expanded, transparent, and competitive ecosystem designed to make tax payment easier and more efficient for Nigerians.

“Also, PSSPs are NOT collection agents and DO NOT earn a processing fee per payment, nor a percentage of revenues,” she said.

“Crucially, all revenues collected through these channels go directly into the Federation Account, without diversion, intermediaries, or private control. No PSSP has access to, or custody of, government funds.”

Atoyebi noted that the main features of the TSA collection framework include allowing multiple PSSPs to participate, enhancing efficiency, promoting job creation and market growth, and ensuring a transparent onboarding process.

The technical assistant said the ongoing national tax reform, led by the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic modernisation.

“It is grounded in transparency, efficiency, and broad stakeholder engagement. This reform cannot and should not be dragged into partisan controversy,” she said.

“We therefore urge Mr Atiku Abubakar and other political actors to refrain from mischaracterising routine administrative processes for political gain. Nigeria’s tax system is too important to be subjected to misinformation or unnecessary alarm.”

Atoyebi reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the continued strengthening of national revenue systems for the benefit of all Nigerians.