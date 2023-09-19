FIRS recovered N4trn outstanding tax liability from NNPCL, says Nami

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recovered over N4 trillion in outstanding tax liabilities and sequestered funds from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the outgoing Chairman, Muhammad Nami said yesterday. The NNPCL and Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) had disagreed over the former’s remittance into the federation account in 2021 and 2022 from crude sales. The NNPCL cited fuel subsidy financing as a major reason for non-remittance into the federation account.

Nami, who handed over to the acting FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji, yesterday, said the agency in four years altered the tax revenue mix in favour of non-oil taxes. According to him, the FIRS is currently contributing over 70 per cent of the revenue being shared monthly by FAAC. Nami said FIRS collected over N8.5 trillion (cash) from January 1 to September 14. Meanwhile, Adedeji set himself the target of surpassing Africa’s average tax-toGDP ratio of 16.5 per cent and achieving an impressive 18 per cent within three years to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on borrowing and ensure financial sustainability. At approximately 10.8 per cent tax-to-GDP, Nigeria ranks as one of the lowest tax earners globally as all manner of tax rebates and evasion hold sway amid tight revenues.

He said the nation is currently at a crossroads with a revenue challenge leaving 96 per cent of government revenue being funnelled into servicing our debts. Adedeji promised that the FIRS will accord priority to innovation, technology, and fresh ideas at the forefront of its operations. He said: “Our overarching goal is to nurture voluntary tax compliance by establishing a modern, dependable tax system that gamers the trust and admiration of all stakeholders. Through this, we hope to create an environment where taxpayers willingly fulfil their civic duties.”