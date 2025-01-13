FIRS Rates SIFAX Group Top 20 On Tax Revenue Growth

Share

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has ranked SIFAX Group among the top 20 companies under FIRS’ jurisdiction out of 300 assessed organisations on tax compliance and tax revenue growth in Nigeria.

Its Head of the Taxpayers Service Unit, FIRS’ Lagos Mainland West Medium Taxpayers Office, Mr. Kazeem Olanrewaju gave the commendation during his visit to the company’s headquarters in Lagos, noting that the visit reflects FIRS’ customer-focused approach in acknowledging top-performing companies that have demonstrated consistent diligence in tax filing compliance throughout the year.

As part of the visit, the Corporate Affairs manager of the company, Olumuyiwa Akande said in a statement that the agency presented SIFAX Group with a formal commendation letter co-signed by Olanrewaju and Tax Controller, E.F. George.

The letter reads: “As the year comes to a close, it is with great pride and gratitude that we write to commend your company for being part of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revenue collection success story for the year 2024.

This milestone could not have been possible without your company’s unwavering dedication and exceptional support in the area of tax filing compliance.”

Olanrewaju further emphasised that SIFAX Group’s commitment to tax compliance played a substantial role in helping FIRS meet its revenue target for 2024. He also encouraged the company to maintain its exemplary efforts as the agency sets its sights on the coming fiscal year.

Responding on behalf of SIFAX Group, Director of Strategy and Operations, Mr. Oliver Omajuwa expressed gratitude for the recognition.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting FIRS and contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Omajuwa added: “As a socially responsible organisation, we firmly believe in the principle of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and prompt regulatory compliance is a key aspect of our commitment. We remain dedicated to supporting the government’s vision of widening the tax net and fostering economic growth.”

The Federal Inland Revenue Service’s commendation underscores the importance of strong partnerships between the private sector and government agencies in driving national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: