FIRS, others receive N492.51bn as collection cost in 11 months

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other key revenue-generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)-formerly Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR)-received a total of N492.51 billion as revenue collection cost from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) between January and November this year, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings’ communiqués for the period, show.

The amount is N90.93 billion or 22.64 per cent higher than the N401.59 billion that the agencies got as collection cost in the corresponding period of 2022.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the communiqués indicates that revenue collection cost for the agencies, which stood at N23.49 billion in January 2023, increased to N27.45 billion and N31.35 billion in February and March respectively before dropping slightly to N31.07 billion in April.

Although it rose to N38.24 billion in May and N73.24 billion in June, it maintained a downward trend in the third quarter. Thus, the cost of collection stood at N62.42 billion in July, N58.76 billion in August, N54.4 billion in September and N53.48 billion in October.

However, the revenue collection cost for the agencies rose to N60.96 billion in November, according to the latest FAAC communiqué.

Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that that the agencies’ collection cost has maintained an uptrend in the last few years with the FIRS as the main revenue generating agency of the government, receiving the highest collection cost.

Specifically, in 2019, the FIRS received the sum of N102.32 billion as collection cost; the NCS got N63.25 billion and the DPR recorded N54.82 billion.

In 2020, the FIRS received the sum of N111.97 billion as cost of collection, the NCS recorded N70.67 billion while the then DPR got N46.19 billion.

Similarly, in 2021, FIRS’ collection cost stood at N145.89 billion, the NCS recorded N100.03 billion while the DPR received N83.45 billion.

Further breakdown of the data indicates that in 2022, the FIRS received N200.16 billion as collection cost, the NCS got N128.64 billion while the NUPRC (former DPR) recorded N98.01 billion.