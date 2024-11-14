FIRS Now One-Stop Shop Service Provider, Beyond Tax Collection —LCCI

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has admitted that the transformative strides taking place at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) indicate that the agency has moved from being a tax collector to a one-stop shop service provider in the country.

In addition, LCCI, being a key voice of the business community, also suggested five ways FIRS can create a unified tax system that will reduce redundancy and simplify tax compliance in Nigeria.

Speaking during FIRS Special Day at the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos recently, LCCI President, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, recommended five ways the agency could do this.

According to him, “targeted outreach, especially within the informal sector, could foster a culture of compliance. Collaborating with trade associations could help educate these segments effectively.

“Investing in analytics and AI would enable FIRS to predict revenue patterns and enforce targeted compliance measures, further improving tax collection efficiency.

“Training FIRS’s workforce in global tax practices would ensure the agency remains agile in an evolving economic landscape. “Fully digitalising FIRS operations, as seen in Rwanda, would improve efficiency, reduce costs, and make tax processes more accessible.

“Greater cooperation with state tax agencies could create a unified tax system, reducing redundancies and simplifying tax compliance.”

While emphasising the need for effective tax system, the LCCI President said: “Effective tax governance is an integral component of the ease of doing business concept.

As we all know, businesses need the support and cooperation of key regulatory institutions like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to thrive and be competitive.”

While commending the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zaccheaus Adedeji, and the executive management of FIRS for their commitment to institutional reforms, tax awareness, and leveraging technology to reposition FIRS for the delivery of quality services, Idahosa said FIRS had moved from being a tax collector to a service provider.

On behalf of LCCI, he urged FIRS to deploy more technology for its operations as this will make tax payment easier, more efficient and would lead to more tax compliance in the long run.

He also called on the FIRS to address the lingering issues in the tax system which include complication in tax computations, rigorous process in tax payment, multiplicity of taxes from multiple revenue collection agencies across the three tiers of government, inadequate knowledge and information about tax regulations especially on tax issues.

Thanking FIRS for their support so far, Idahosa said: “LCCI will continue to engage with the FIRS on the implementation of reform initiatives on all major tax administration issues towards creating a more conducive regulatory environment where businesses can thrive to generate more revenue and comply more with tax demands.

“On behalf of the Trade Promotion Board, the council members, and the entire members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I thank the FIRS for supporting the LITF by participating in and offering your services at this trade fair and especially for hosting this special day.”

