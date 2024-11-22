FIRS, NIEESV Plan Synergy On Effective Tax Administration

Share

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) have agreed on a synergy that will drive effective tax administration for enhanced economic growth.

Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, on Thursday, endorsed NIESV’s call for partnership between the two agencies. He said such engagement would go a long way in enhancing effectiveness in tax administration and stimulate economic development in the country.

NIESV executives led by its President and Chairman of Council, Victor Alonge, paid a courtesy visit to FIRS chairman. A statement by Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, quoted Adedeji as saying that synergy was necessary as the role of the body is crucial to the realisation of the mandate of FIRS which is to assess, collect and account for revenue accruing to the federation.

“As you have highlighted in your speech, the collaboration between FIRS and your association cannot be overemphasised because your output is one of our main inputs and this enhances our effectiveness as a tax-administering body.”

