FIRS Looks To E-Invoicing To Boost Tax Revenue

Share

In a bold step towards enhancing revenue generation and improving tax compliance, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has unveiled its electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) system, an initiative set to transform Nigeria’s tax administration.

The system, slated for full deployment by midyear, is designed to close compliance gaps, increase transparency, and align Nigeria’s tax processes with global best practices.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement for consultants to large taxpayers in Lagos, Tayo Koleosho, Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of FIRS and Head of the Strategic Management Office, underscored the far-reaching impact of the initiative. “Electronic invoicing enhances transparency for both businesses and tax authorities.

It has significantly improved compliance in many countries by enabling real-time data exchange,” he stated. While compliance rates among large taxpayers currently exceed 90 per cent, the national average lags below 50%, largely due to enforcement challenges among smaller businesses.

Koleosho emphasised that the e-invoicing system would automate tax reporting, bridge this gap, and minimize revenue losses. “We anticipate going live by July this year.

The system will streamline tax administration, making compliance easier and more efficient. It’s a winwin for businesses and the government,” he said, assuring stakeholders that technical support would be provided to integrate the system with existing accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

