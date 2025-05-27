FIRS Lauds Makinde As Oyo IGR Hits N65.2 Bn

Share

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji yesterday saluted Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N65.28 billion in 2024.

Adedeji gave this commendation at the opening ceremony of the 157th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board, comprising players in the tax sector at the state and national levels in Ibadan.

He also lauded Makinde’s infrastructure development strides. Makinde said his government has been committed to improving and strengthening the capacity of the Oyo State Revenue Service to manage compliance to taxation with empathy and fairness, noting that the state has also engaged in mass tax education and put in place simplified processes to make tax payment easy.

He said: “This gathering is not only timely, it also aligns with the real work we are currently doing in Oyo State and, of course, Nigeria, to improve the tax system, especially as you are trying to find a solution to the informal sector.”

He added: “For you to have economic prosperity, you must ensure that you go out there, mobilise the people.”

