FIRS Honours Aderonke For Outstanding Contribution To Public Image

The Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, has been recognised with an award of Outstanding Performance for her role in shaping and enhancing the public image of the organisation.

The award was presented to her by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, who was represented by Muhammad Lawal Abubakar, the Coordinating Director, Support Service Group, during a ceremony held at the FIRS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, 14 August at the Los Angeles Event Centre.

Speaking after receiving the award, Adedeji commended Atoyebi’s dedication and professionalism, noting that her work had contributed significantly to the service’s communication strategy and public engagement.

“Media representation is a critical aspect of public service, and Atoyebi has exemplified excellence in ensuring FIRS’s activities are clearly understood by stakeholders,” he said.

Reacting to the recognition, Atoyebi expressed gratitude to the FIRS leadership for the honour, describing it as a pivotal moment in her career.

“I thank my boss, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Chief of Staff, and team members, for their support. This award means a great deal to me, not just as a media professional but as someone deeply committed to projecting the values and achievements of the FIRS.

“It reaffirms my belief that consistency, creativity, and integrity in public communication are essential to building trust between government institutions and the people they serve,” she said.

She added that the award would inspire her to continue innovating in broadcast media strategies that amplify FIRS’s initiatives, while also serving as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with representing a public institution.

The ceremony formed part of a broader recognition programme aimed at celebrating staff members whose contributions have advanced the service’s strategic goals.

Atoyebi’s recognition underscores the growing importance of effective media engagement in shaping public perception of tax administration in Nigeria.