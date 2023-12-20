FIRS generates N146.24bn from EMT levy in 11 months

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) collections by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), in the first 11 months of the year, amounted to N146.24 billion, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings’ communiqués for the 11-month period, show. New Telegraph’s analysis of the communiqués indicates that the EMTL (collected by the FIRS, on behalf of the Federal Government) amounted to N13.80 billion in January; N11.65 billion in February; N14.49 billion in March; N14.52 billion in April; N14.37 billion in May; N11.44 billion in June; N13.38 billion in July; N14.10 billion in August; N10.99 billion in September; N15.55 billion in October and N11.95 billion in November.

The EMTL, introduced by the Federal Government in Finance Act, 2020 to tap into the growth in electronic funds transfer in Nigeria, is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above. For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000. Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 per cent to the state governments, and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, the communiqué issued by the FAAC on the outcome of its meeting held last week, stated that the N11.952 billion EMTL for November was shared as follows: the Federal Government received N1.793 billion, the State Governments got N5.976 billion while the Local Government Councils received N4.183 billion. Given the increased adoption of e-payment in the country in recent years, analysts expect the FIRS to continue to generate significant revenue from EMTL collections in the years ahead. Indeed, data released by the FIRS shows that revenue generated from EMTL collection increased from N114 billion in 2021, to N125.67 billion last year. In its 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, released last year, the Budget Office of the Federation had projected that the country would rake in at least N137.03 billion in 2023, N157.59 billion in 2024, and N189.11 billion in 2025, from the EMTL. Thus, even without adding FAAC disbursements for December (not yet available), the government has already surpassed its projection for the amount of revenue that would be generated from EMTL collections this year.

Furthermore, data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) indicates that the value of electronic payment transactions jumped Year-on-Year (YoY) by 298 percent to N135.52 trillion in the first quarter of the year (Q1’23) from N34.04 trillion in Q1’22. The NIBSS’ data also shows that the volume of e-payment transactions surged by 984 per cent to N4.7 billion in Q1’23 from N433.4 million in Q1’22. Citing data obtained from NIBSS, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), in a recent report, said that transactions through e-payment channels rose by 0.28 per cent to hit a record high of N54.51 trillion in September 2023, from N54.36 trillion recorded in the previous month. The firm predicted that the value of transactions is likely to “sustain upward trend in the coming month due to the increased adoption of digital mode of payments.” According to financial experts, the several initiatives and measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to promote its cashless policy, as well as the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis, have accelerated the digitilisation of payments in the country in the last few years thereby ensuring that the FIRS is able to generate more revenue from EMTL collections.