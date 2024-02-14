FIRS Faults N2.59trn Tax Credit Scheme On Road Construction

…As NNPC clears air on $3.3 billion loan secured for CBN

The Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), Zacheus Adedeji on Wednesday in Abuja, faulted the three-year-old N2.59 trillion Tax Credit Scheme introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari administration for road construction across the country.

This is as one of the critical executors of the Tax Credit Scheme, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL), cleared the air on a $3.3billion loan facility secured for the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) for stabilization of Naira in the foreign exchange market.

Adedeji expressed disagreement with the N2.59 trillion Tax Credit Scheme introduced through Executive Order 7 of 2021 by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government, during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Finance along with the Chief Financial Officer of NNPCL, Umoru Ajiya.

The Senator Sani Musa Committee had invited the heads of the two agencies, to make explanations on implementation of the scheme about the poor state of Federal Roads across the country.

The NNPCL Chief Financial Officer raised the hope of the Committee members that the scheme is helping to refix dilapidated roads across the six geo-political zones in the country with N664 billion spent so far, which the FIRS boss, said the scheme was unlawful and should be discontinued.

“The Mandate of FIRS lumped with the execution of Tax Credit Schene for road construction, is to access, collect tax and remit it into the federation account and not to appropriate it for any purpose through executive order.

“It is not the duty of FIRS and NNPCL to be paying contractors. The Ministry of Works should be in line with its core mandate, allowing it to award road contracts and pay for them.

“The scheme to so people serves as a faster way for road reconstruction or rehabilitation across the country, but we should stop increasing speed toward the wrong direction.

“As a way of stopping the wrong approach, FIRS and CBN are holding a meeting with the Ministry of Works Friday this week, where the stock would be taken of what has been done through the scheme and thereafter, to the right path.

“We should in a nutshell, not continue in the wrong trajectory “, he said.

Impressed by his submission, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa, said relevant provisions of the 1999 constitution( as amended ), are against the scheme because monies NNPC and FIRS are being made to spend on the roads through a tax credit, supposed to be remitted into consolidated revenue fund.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the meeting of the three agencies involved in the scheme, before deciding on how to help the present government to correct mistakes of the past ‘, he said.

On the $3.3 billion loan facility, NNPCL informed the Committee members that it was secured to support CBN to suppress FOREX Volatility.

It said $2.2billion had already been secured for the apex bank while the balance of $1.05billion, would be credited to the apex bank before the end of the month.