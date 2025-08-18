FIRS: E-Invoicing Will Reduce Need For Audits

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that the adoption and implementation of its national electronic invoicing solution (Merchant-Buyer model) will reduce the need for it to audit taxpayers’ accounts. Chief of Staff to FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Tayo Koleosho, stated this during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the 2-day “E-Invoice post Go-Live workshop”, organised by the FIRS, which ended in Lagos on Friday.

He explained that the continuous data interchange between the merchant, the buyer and the tax authority, occasioned by the adoption and implementation of the e-invoicing system, will boost voluntary tax compliance, thereby reducing the need for the FIRS to conduct audits. Mr. Koleosho revealed that participant feedback, during the workshop, showed that taxpayers are “tired” of audits.

He said: “People, really, are tired of audits; audits are truly disruptive to business and this (e-invoicing solution) is one of the ways that we can use to reduce the amount of audits that we carry out and which the taxpayers and customers have to endure.

So the opportunity for integration leads to more voluntary compliance because the continuous data interchange between the merchant, the buyer and the tax authority helps business. Stressing that, “audits are not the sustainable way of driving compliance,” Mr. Koleosho downplayed suggestions that some companies are reluctant to onboard to the e-invoicing platform.

He attributed the said reluctance to the usual fear that people have of changing a system that they believe has been working for them. According to him, companies do realise the importance and benefits of the e-invoicing system to their business. Responding to a question about the banking industry’s level of involvement with the e-invoicing project, Mr. Koleosho asserted that the country’s lenders are actively involved with it.

He stated: “What e-invoicing does is that it helps businesses, banks and the entire ecosystem to work much better together; to have a seamless interchange of data. There is data exchange that even helps the banks so the banks are very involved; they are integrating with us; a couple of them have literally finished their integration.”

New Telegraph reports that in his opening remarks at the workshop last Thursday, Koleosho disclosed over 1,000 companies have been onboarded since the e-invoicing platform went live on August 1, 2025. Noting that this represents only 20% of the target large taxpayers, as over 5,000 companies are expected to be onboarded, Koleosho, who was represented by the Director of Change Management at FIRS, Emmanuel Eze, said three tech companies, MTN, IHS, and Huawei, have become the first three companies to go live on the platform.

He noted that despite the achievement, the FIRS, recognising that onboarding would not be easy for many companies, recently extended the deadline for onboarding by three months. “We recognize that the onboarding journey is still ongoing. This is why the FIRS, in the spirit of encouraging voluntary compliance, has approved a three-month extension to the onboarding and transmission deadline, now set for 1 November 2025.

This extension is not an opportunity and a call for you to delay,” he said. The first day of the event also saw the FIRS releasing the names of 16 tech companies, which have been certified as service providers, to support the adoption and implementation of the e- invoicing solution.

Unveiling the companies, the Acting Director of Tax automation at FIRS, Mike Adoga, stated that the firms were certified by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as having the required infrastructure to get businesses to onboard to the reinvoicing platform.

Adoga, who noted that more companies will be listed as soon as they meet the requirements, said that the 16 companies certified as either “System Integrator” or “Access Point Provider,” include: Interswitch Limited, Remita Payment Limited, Pasca Technology Limited, Hoptool Technology Limited, Etranzact International Plc, Telepac Africa Nigeria Limited, Cryptware System Limited, Namiri Technology Nigeria Limited, and Ace of Spedes Consult Nigeria Limited.

Others are Jureb Business Solutions Limited, Qucoon Limited, Courteville Business Solutions, Softrust Technologies Limited, Westmetro Limited, Elara Technical Services Ltd and Arca Payments Company Limited. According to Adoga, the companies have been able to meet all conditions, which include demonstrating nationwide service capacity, security, neutrality and cross-sector performance.

He explained that taxpayers are free to patronise any of the companies and are free to switch to a different provider if they are not satisfied with the services they were getting from the initial company, noting that the FIRS would not recommend any.