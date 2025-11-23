FIRS Debunks Atiku’s Claims On Revenue Collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent comments regarding the appointment of Xpress Payments as one of the channels used in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) revenue collection system.

In a statement issued by the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the agency said Atiku’s assertions were incorrect, misleading, and capable of unnecessarily politicising a purely administrative and technical process.

For clarity, the FIRS emphasised that it does not operate an exclusive or single-gateway revenue-collection arrangement, and that no private entity has been granted monopoly over government revenues.

The statement explained that the Service currently adopts a multi-channel, multi–Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) framework, which incorporates several long-established platforms.

“These include Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave, and XpressPay. These PSSPs are part of an expanded, transparent, and competitive ecosystem designed to make tax payment easier and more efficient for Nigerians across the country,” it stated.

The agency further clarified that PSSPs are not collection agents and do not earn processing fees per payment, nor do they take a percentage of government revenues.

“Crucially, all revenues collected through these channels go directly into the Federation Account, without diversion, intermediaries, or private control. No PSSP has access to, or custody of, government funds,” the statement added.

The FIRS noted that the ongoing national tax reform—led by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms—is a central pillar of Nigeria’s economic modernisation agenda. The reform process, it said, is built on transparency, efficiency and broad stakeholder engagement, and should not be dragged into partisan controversy.

“We therefore urge Mr. Atiku Abubakar and other political actors to refrain from mischaracterising routine administrative processes for political gain. Nigeria’s tax system is too important to be subjected to misinformation or unnecessary alarm,” the statement warned.

The FIRS reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the continuous strengthening of national revenue systems for the benefit of all Nigerians.