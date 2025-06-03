FIRS Chairman To New Staff: ‘You’re Co-Architects Of Nigeria’s Fiscal Future’

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) formally welcomed newly employed staff to the agency during an induction programme held on Monday, June 2, 2025.

In his keynote address, the Chairman underscored the vital role the new employees will play in shaping Nigeria’s economic resilience and fiscal future.

“This marks not just the beginning of your employment, but the start of a profound journey — one in which your talents and commitment will shape the future of Nigeria’s financial architecture,” he said.

In a press statement issued by Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS reaffirmed its commitment to overhauling tax administration through a three-pillar strategy focused on People, Processes, and Technology.

Describing staff as the Service’s most valuable asset, the Chairman said the sustainability of FIRS systems relies on the competence, innovation, and integrity of its workforce.

He reiterated the agency’s focus on continuous learning and professional development, noting that empowered employees are essential to earning public trust and improving revenue performance.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and accountability through streamlined internal processes and the adoption of advanced technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence to boost compliance and service delivery.

“Technology is not a substitute for competence, but a catalyst that enhances our ability to deliver results with speed and precision,” he stated.

Quoting a Yoruba proverb, the Chairman reminded the inductees that even the best tools are ineffective without skilled hands. “Without your innovation, commitment, and ownership, all tools and systems remain dormant,” he said.

He concluded by urging the new staff to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability. “Every action you take reflects not only on you, but on the Service, and ultimately, on the nation.”

