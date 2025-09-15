FIRS, CBN, NDIC, Others Back FICAN’s 2025 Conference On Digital Economy

The 2025 Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) has received strong backing from key financial institutions and regulators, underscoring its significance as a platform for shaping discourse on Nigeria’s digital economy.

Specifically, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank, Unity Bank and Stabic IBTC Bank are among other key financial institutions and agencies supporting the annual event.

Their participation highlights the growing recognition of digital transformation as a driving force in taxation, banking, and finance. Now in its 35th edition, the FICAN Annual Conference is scheduled to take place on September 20, 2025 at Orchid Hotels, Lekki, Lagos. The theme for this year is: “Bracing for the Digital Economy in Nigeria: Taxation, Banking and Finance.”

According to a press release, the conference will feature Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS, as Guest Speaker. Dr Adedeji is expected to shed light on how Nigeria can harness technology to strengthen tax administration and improve government revenues in the digital era.

Also billed to speak are Dr Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of UBA, and Mr Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Limited, who will deliver keynote addresses. Both executives are expected to share perspectives on how financial institutions can adapt their operations, products, and services to a digitalfirst economy while ensuring inclusion and stability.

There will also be a panel session, featuring top industry players and academics, who will shed more light on the guest speaker’s presentation and engage with sub-themes of the conference. Panelists will include representatives from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), NDIC, NAIA, AMC ON, Dangote Group, PalmPay, and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Dr Yinka David-West of the Lagos Business School will also bring an academic perspective to the discussions. The FICAN executive, led by Mr. Chima Titus Nwokoji, explained that the goal of the conference is twofold: To build the capacity of financial journalists and to serve as an agenda-setting forum for stakeholders in the economy.

By equipping journalists with deeper knowledge of emerging issues in digital finance, the association aims to enhance the quality and accuracy of reporting in the economy. FICAN, the umbrella body for journalists and editors covering the financial sector, has more than 150 members drawn from print, broadcast, and online platforms.

Over the years, its annual conference has become a vital gathering for promoting dialogue between policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, and the media. “This year’s edition is particularly significant because it coincides with our 35th anniversary,” the association noted in the statement. “As Nigeria navigates the complexities of a digital economy, this platform will provide critical ideas and solutions that can guide stakeholders in taxation, banking, and finance.”